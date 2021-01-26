Crown Electrokinetics, which is developing electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass, raised $19 million by offering 4.2 million shares at $4.50, below the last close of its shares on the OTCQB (CRKN).



The Corvallis, OR-based company develops and sells optical switching film that can be embedded between sheets of glass or applied to the surface of glass to electronically control opacity, which it calls DynamicTint. The company's technology is developed under an exclusive license from Hewlett-Packard and can be applied to a wide array of windows, including commercial buildings, automotive sunroofs, and residential skylights and windows. The company has not generated significant revenue to date.



Crown Electrokinetics plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol CRKN. Roth Capital acted as a lead manager on the deal.

The article Electrokinetics developer Crown Electrokinetics prices Nasdaq uplisting at $4.50 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

