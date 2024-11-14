electroCore price target raised to $22 from $15 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright raised the firm’s price target on electroCore (ECOR) to $22 from $15 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after the firm updated its model to reflect the reported Q3 financials. For 2024, the firm projects revenues of $25.4M and a net loss of ($1.54) per diluted share, adding that it believes the company’s cash and cash equivalents at end Q3 are sufficient to fund operations through 2024.

