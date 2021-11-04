electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Is In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So should electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

How Long Is electroCore's Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. In June 2021, electroCore had US$24m in cash, and was debt-free. In the last year, its cash burn was US$13m. So it had a cash runway of approximately 21 months from June 2021. That's not too bad, but it's fair to say the end of the cash runway is in sight, unless cash burn reduces drastically. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is electroCore Growing?

NasdaqGS:ECOR Debt to Equity History November 4th 2021

Happily, electroCore is travelling in the right direction when it comes to its cash burn, which is down 55% over the last year. This reduction was no doubt supported by its strong revenue growth of 58% in the same period. Overall, we'd say its growth is rather impressive. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Hard Would It Be For electroCore To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While electroCore seems to be in a decent position, we reckon it is still worth thinking about how easily it could raise more cash, if that proved desirable. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

electroCore's cash burn of US$13m is about 19% of its US$70m market capitalisation. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

How Risky Is electroCore's Cash Burn Situation?

electroCore appears to be in pretty good health when it comes to its cash burn situation. Not only was its cash burn reduction quite good, but its revenue growth was a real positive. Based on the factors mentioned in this article, we think its cash burn situation warrants some attention from shareholders, but we don't think they should be worried. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 4 warning signs for electroCore (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

