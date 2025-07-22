electroCore, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in August 2025

electroCore, Inc. will participate in upcoming investor conferences, presenting its bioelectronic wellness technologies and hosting one-on-one meetings.

electroCore, Inc. announced its participation in upcoming investor conferences, including the Needham 10th Annual Virtual MedTech and Diagnostics Conference on August 11-12 and the Canaccord Genuity 45th Annual Growth Conference in Massachusetts on August 12-13, 2025. During these events, the management team will host one-on-one meetings with investors, and they will present at the Canaccord conference on August 12 at 3:30 p.m. ET. Interested investors can arrange meetings through their sales representatives or by contacting electroCore's Investor Relations. The company focuses on improving health and quality of life through non-invasive bioelectronic technologies, with its leading products aimed at treating chronic pain syndromes and promoting general wellness.

Potential Positives

Participation in prestigious investor conferences demonstrates electroCore's commitment to engaging the investment community.

Management's presentation at the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference highlights the company's potential growth and expansion prospects.

One-on-one meetings scheduled with investors indicate a proactive approach to investor relations and transparency.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What investor conferences will electroCore participate in?

electroCore will participate in the Needham Virtual MedTech Conference and the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference in August 2025.

When will electroCore present at the Canaccord Genuity Conference?

electroCore will present on August 12, 2025, at 3:30 p.m. ET during the Canaccord Genuity Conference.

How can investors schedule a meeting with electroCore management?

Investors can request a meeting through their sales representative at sponsoring firms or contact electroCore Investor Relations at ecor@fnkir.com.

What products does electroCore offer for chronic pain?

electroCore offers gammaCore non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation and Quell neurostimulator for treating chronic pain syndromes.

Where can I find more information about electroCore?

More information about electroCore can be found on their official website at www.electrocore.com.

$ECOR Insider Trading Activity

$ECOR insiders have traded $ECOR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ECOR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS J. ERRICO has made 2 purchases buying 16,000 shares for an estimated $96,320 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOHN P GANDOLFO purchased 1,800 shares for an estimated $9,018

DANIEL S GOLDBERGER (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $8,590

$ECOR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 22 institutional investors add shares of $ECOR stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ECOR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ECOR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Ladenburg Thalmann issued a "Buy" rating on 03/13/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/13/2025

$ECOR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ECOR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ECOR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $25.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Jeffrey Cohen from Ladenburg Thalmann set a target price of $26.0 on 03/13/2025

on 03/13/2025 Swayampakula Ramakanth from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $25.0 on 03/13/2025

ROCKAWAY, N.J., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, announced today that management will participate in the following investor conferences.









Needham 10







th







Annual Virtual MedTech and Diagnostics Conference



, taking place virtually on Monday, August 11 and Tuesday, August 12, 2025. Management will host will host one-on-one meetings throughout both days.











Canaccord Genuity 45







th







Annual Growth Conference



, taking place in Massachusetts on Tuesday, August 12 and Wednesday, August 13, 2025 at the InterContinental in Boston. Management will be presenting on Tuesday, August 12 at 3:30 p.m. ET and will host one-on-one meetings throughout both days.











Investors who wish to request a meeting should contact their sales representative at the sponsoring firms or reach out the electroCore Investor Relations at



ecor@fnkir.com



.







About electroCore, Inc.







electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic technology company whose mission is to improve health and quality of life through innovative non-invasive bioelectronic technologies. The Company’s two leading prescription products to treat chronic pain syndromes through non-invasive neuromodulation technology are gammaCore non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) and Quell neurostimulator. Additionally, the company commercializes its Truvaga products, handheld, and personal use nVNS products utilizing bioelectronic technologies, to promote general wellness and human performance.





For more information, visit



www.electrocore.com



.







Contact







ECOR Investor Relations





(973) 302-9253







investors@electrocore.com





