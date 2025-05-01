electroCore, Inc. Announces Integration of Truvaga Plus with Apple Health App to Enhance Wellness Tracking

electroCore's Truvaga Plus now syncs with Apple Health, enhancing wellness tracking and user experience through vagus nerve stimulation.

electroCore, Inc. has announced that its wellness product, Truvaga Plus, is now compatible with the Apple Health app. Truvaga Plus is a handheld vagus nerve stimulator aimed at enhancing users' daily experiences through stress relief, improved sleep, and better focus. Danielle Jones, Sr. Director of Direct-to-Consumer Marketing at electroCore, highlighted that integration with the Apple Health app allows users to manage and track their health data effectively, including mental wellbeing feedback. The app ensures secure data storage, giving users control over their information. electroCore, a bioelectronic technology company, continues to pursue development to enhance customer experience with Truvaga Plus and other products.

Potential Positives

Integration of Truvaga Plus with the Apple Health app enhances user experience by allowing management of health data in one convenient location.

The collaboration promotes improved monitoring of mental wellbeing through the State of Mind API, providing users with valuable insights into their health.

ElectroCore's commitment to developing Truvaga Plus indicates a focus on continuous improvement and customer satisfaction in the wellness sector.

The announcement highlights electroCore's innovative approach in merging bioelectronic technology with widely-used health platforms, potentially increasing visibility and market reach.

Potential Negatives

Integration with the Apple Health app may not guarantee immediate or significant market acceptance or sales growth for Truvaga Plus.

The press release highlights potential uncertainties regarding the ability to raise additional funding needed for business and product development.

Forward-looking statements indicate risks and uncertainties, including competition and market conditions, which could negatively impact the company's performance.

FAQ

What is Truvaga Plus?

Truvaga Plus is a hand-held vagus nerve stimulator designed to enhance wellness by providing stress relief, better sleep, and improved focus.

How does Truvaga Plus integrate with Apple Health?

Truvaga Plus now connects with the Apple Health app, allowing users to track and manage their health data in one place.

What benefits does Truvaga Plus offer users?

The device helps users alleviate stress, improve sleep quality, enhance peace of mind, and increase focus through vagus nerve stimulation.

Who is the manufacturer of Truvaga Plus?

Truvaga Plus is manufactured by electroCore, Inc., a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company.

What privacy features does the Apple Health app provide?

The Apple Health app incorporates robust privacy features, allowing users to control their data and manage who it’s shared with.

ROCKAWAY, N.J., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, announced today that its flagship wellness product, Truvaga Plus, now works with the Apple® Health app.





Truvaga Plus is a hand-held vagus nerve stimulator designed to elevate the day-to-day experience through quick and gentle activation of your vagus nerve. The product is designed to provide stress relief, improve sleep, enhance peace of mind and improve focus.





Danielle Jones, Sr. Director of Direct-to-Consumer Marketing at electroCore, commented, “Using Truvaga Plus with the Apple Health app on the iPhone empowers you to better manage your health. You will see a consolidated view of all your health data, including data from Truvaga Plus, so you can track your progress in one convenient place. We are looking forward to continuing the development efforts of Truvaga Plus that will support our customers’ long-term experience.”





As users complete a session in the Truvaga Plus app, they will be able to log how they’re feeling. Using the State of Mind API, users can monitor how they’re feeling over time in the Health app in the Mental Wellbeing category. The Health app on the iPhone and the iPad is a central and secure place to store important health information and make it easy to access.





The app was developed to be used with the powerful privacy features on every iPhone that give users control over their data and who it is shared with.







About electroCore, Inc.







electroCore, Inc. and its subsidiaries (“electroCore” or the “Company”) is a commercial stage bioelectronic technology company whose mission is to improve health and quality of life through innovative non-invasive bioelectronic technologies.





For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release and other written and oral statements made by representatives of electroCore may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about electroCore's business prospects, including integrating Truvaga Plus with the Apple Health application, new and existing wellness product offerings, and clinical and product development plans; its pipeline or potential markets for its technologies; the timing, outcome and impact of regulatory, clinical and commercial developments including focus group study results; the Company’s business prospects in the United States (including its e-commerce initiatives) and other new markets and other statements that are not historical in nature, particularly those that utilize terminology such as "anticipates," "will," "expects," "believes," "intends," other words of similar meaning, derivations of such words and the use of future dates. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the ability to raise the additional funding needed to continue to pursue electroCore’s business and product development plans, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies, the ability to commercialize gammaCore™, the ability to successfully launch and commercialize Truvaga Plus, competition in the industry in which electroCore operates and overall market conditions. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and electroCore assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factor disclosure set forth in the reports and other documents electroCore files with the SEC available at www.sec.gov.







Contact:







ECOR Investor Relations





(973) 302-9253







investors@electrocore.com





