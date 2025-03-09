ELECTROCORE Earnings Preview: Recent $ECOR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ELECTROCORE ($ECOR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $7,191,000 and earnings of -$0.31 per share.
ELECTROCORE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of ELECTROCORE stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. removed 346,961 shares (-68.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,624,237
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 58,800 shares (+80.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $953,148
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 26,997 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $437,621
- STATE STREET CORP added 24,600 shares (+210.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $398,766
- CORSAIR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 23,481 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $380,627
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 22,776 shares (+196.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $369,198
- PFG INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 18,002 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $291,812
