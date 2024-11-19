electroCore donates gammaCore Sapphire for real world evalution of nVNS

electroCore (ECOR) has donated 20 gammaCore Sapphire D’s to be used by Dr. Robin Ely, Director of Integrative and Regenerative Medicine, a global practice focused on the development of integrated treatment regimens for neurocognitive and neurodegenerative disorders, and Dr. Yori Gidron, professor of health psychology at the Dept. of Nursing, Faculty of welfare and health sciences, University of Haifa and co-author of the PTSD Clinical Practice Guideline published by the Vagus Nerve Society. The real-world evaluation will be conducted by Dr. Gidron among Israelis dealing with trauma.

