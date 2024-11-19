News & Insights

Stocks

electroCore donates gammaCore Sapphire for real world evalution of nVNS

November 19, 2024 — 08:25 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

electroCore (ECOR) has donated 20 gammaCore Sapphire D’s to be used by Dr. Robin Ely, Director of Integrative and Regenerative Medicine, a global practice focused on the development of integrated treatment regimens for neurocognitive and neurodegenerative disorders, and Dr. Yori Gidron, professor of health psychology at the Dept. of Nursing, Faculty of welfare and health sciences, University of Haifa and co-author of the PTSD Clinical Practice Guideline published by the Vagus Nerve Society. The real-world evaluation will be conducted by Dr. Gidron among Israelis dealing with trauma.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ECOR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ECOR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.