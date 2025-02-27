ElectroCore To Distribute Sparrow Ascent For Opioid Withdrawal At Certain VA Facilities

(RTTNews) - electroCore, Inc. (ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, announced Thursday that Sparrow Ascent by Spark Biomedical, an FDA cleared non-invasive transcutaneous auricular neuromodulation device available by prescription for the treatment of opioid withdrawal symptoms, will be distributed by the company within certain Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) facilities.

"At Spark Biomedical, we are dedicated to pioneering drug-free, wearable neurostimulation solutions that address critical gaps in addiction treatment," said Daniel Powell, Chief Executive Officer of Spark Biomedical, Inc. "This partnership with electroCore represents a significant step forward in expanding access to the Sparrow Ascent within VA facilities, offering veterans a clinically validated, FDA-cleared, non-invasive treatment for opioid withdrawal symptoms. By leveraging electroCore's established distribution network, we can help more veterans begin their journey to recovery with an effective, drug-free option."

"We are thrilled to be adding the Sparrow Ascent treatment into our distribution network within the VA hospital system," commented Dan Goldberger, Chief Executive Officer of electroCore. "We have made considerable progress building our commercial sales organization and continue to look for unique and complementary therapies which can be made available to our customer base. The drug-free, non-addictive, wearable Sparrow Ascent therapy is ideal for veterans suffering from opioid withdrawal symptoms, and we believe it will be well adopted by customers who utilize neuromodulation devices such as our existing gammaCore™ therapy to treat medical conditions."

