ElectroCore Announces GammaCore Sapphire NVNS Distribution Deal With Medistar

(RTTNews) - electroCore Inc. (ECOR) said that it has reached an agreement with Medistar2 PTY whereby Medistar will serve as the exclusive distributor of the gammaCore Sapphire non-invasive vagus nerve stimulator or nVNS in Australia, supplying therapy to patients suffering with primary headache disorders.

The announcement follows the granting of regulatory approval from the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration for the promotion and sale of the gammaCore Sapphire family of products.

The initial term of the deal is three years and contains customary terms and conditions, including minimum purchase commitments.

