Electrocomponents CFO to take charge while CEO on medical leave

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Electrocomponents' ECM.L top boss Lindsley Ruth would be on a leave of absence while he gets treated for a "medical condition", the company said on Monday.

Ruth is expected to resume his duties as CEO next year, Britain's distributor of industrial and electronics products added.

Finance chief David Egan will assume Ruth's duties in the meantime and will be supported by other senior management, the company said.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

