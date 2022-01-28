Electro-Sensors' (NASDAQ:ELSE) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Electro-Sensors, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.02 = US$259k ÷ (US$14m - US$895k) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, Electro-Sensors has an ROCE of 2.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Electronic industry average of 10.0%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Electro-Sensors' past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Electro-Sensors' ROCE Trend?

We're delighted to see that Electro-Sensors is reaping rewards from its investments and has now broken into profitability. The company was generating losses five years ago, but has managed to turn it around and as we saw earlier is now earning 2.0%, which is always encouraging. While returns have increased, the amount of capital employed by Electro-Sensors has remained flat over the period. With no noticeable increase in capital employed, it's worth knowing what the company plans on doing going forward in regards to reinvesting and growing the business. After all, a company can only become a long term multi-bagger if it continually reinvests in itself at high rates of return.

Our Take On Electro-Sensors' ROCE

To sum it up, Electro-Sensors is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 25% to shareholders. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

