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Electro Sensors Inc. Profit Retreats In Full Year

March 30, 2026 — 04:05 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Electro Sensors Inc. (ELSE) announced earnings for full year that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $0.306 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $0.446 million, or $0.13 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.2% to $10.142 million from $9.373 million last year.

Electro Sensors Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $0.306 Mln. vs. $0.446 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.09 vs. $0.13 last year. -Revenue: $10.142 Mln vs. $9.373 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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