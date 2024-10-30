News & Insights

Electro Optic Systems Reports Growth and New Contracts

October 30, 2024 — 05:52 pm EDT

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (AU:EOS) has released an update.

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (EOS) reported significant progress in its manufacturing and delivery sectors, including the production of Remote Weapon Systems for key clients in the Middle East and Australia. The company secured new orders worth millions, highlighting growth in both its defense and space technology divisions. Ongoing negotiations for substantial contracts in Australia and North America signal potential future revenue growth.

