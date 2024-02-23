Electro Optic Systems Holdings (ASX:EOS) Price Target Increased by 6.63% to 1.48

The average one-year price target for Electro Optic Systems Holdings (ASX:EOS) has been revised to 1.48 / share. This is an increase of 6.63% from the prior estimate of 1.38 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.36 to a high of 1.68 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.77% from the latest reported closing price of 1.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Electro Optic Systems Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EOS is 0.00%, an increase of 20.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.84% to 226K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 80K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 50K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares, representing a decrease of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EOS by 28.90% over the last quarter.

OAIEX - Optimum International Fund holds 36K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 24K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 17K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

