Electro Optic Systems Holdings (ASX:EOS) Price Target Increased by 28.00% to 1.31

The average one-year price target for Electro Optic Systems Holdings (ASX:EOS) has been revised to 1.31 / share. This is an increase of 28.00% from the prior estimate of 1.02 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.29 to a high of 1.34 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.80% from the latest reported closing price of 1.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Electro Optic Systems Holdings. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EOS is 0.00%, a decrease of 0.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.30% to 3,190K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,553K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 920K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 356K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 224K shares, representing an increase of 36.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EOS by 77.55% over the last quarter.

VPACX - Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 120K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 80K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

