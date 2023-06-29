News & Insights

Electrify America to offer Tesla's EV charging connector by 2025

June 29, 2023 — 01:02 pm EDT

Written by Akash Sriram for Reuters ->

June 29 (Reuters) - Electrify America, a unit of Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE, said on Thursday it will add Tesla's TSLA.O North American Charging Standard (NACS) connector to its electric vehicle charging network across Canada and the United States by 2025.

The company said it will continue to offer the widely used Combined Charging System (CCS) connector as it transitions to NACS connector.

Earlier this month,a slew of automakers and charging equipment makers, including Ford Motor F.N and General Motors GM.Nsaid they will adopt Tesla's charging design.

