News & Insights

US Markets
TSLA

Electrified vehicles are becoming more popular in US, survey says

Credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

February 27, 2024 — 10:00 am EST

Written by Abhinav Parmar for Reuters ->

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Electrified vehicles including hybrids and fully electric are becoming more desirable than their gasoline counterparts, influential U.S. magazine Consumer Reports said on Tuesday, while adding seven of them to its top-ten picks for 2024.

Four of Toyota's 7203.T electrified vehicles made it to the list, including the Prius and a hybrid version of its popular Camry sedan. Tesla's TSLA.O Model Y, Ford F.N Maverick Hybrid pickup truck and BMW's BMWG.DE X5 PHEV also made it on the list.

The company said electrified vehicles are becoming more popular after accounting for 16.3% of all light-duty vehicle sales in the United States last year.

The report added that plug-in hybrids (PHEV), which bridge the gap between a regular hybrid and an EV, are gaining popularity, as sales for PHEVs grew 60% last year.

"For many drivers, PHEVs will save you money over the long run when compared with a gas, hybrid, or electric vehicle," said Jake Fisher, CR's senior director of automotive testing.

European automaker BMW retained its top spot in the Consumer Reports' 2024 brand report card, which ranked 34 brands based on their overall scores.

The overall score is a combination of CR's road-test scores, predicted reliability, owner satisfaction data, and safety for all of the tested models.

Among the U.S. domestic auto brands, General Motors GM.N was ranked highest, with Buick at 13th followed by Ford and Tesla at 17th and 18th, respectively.

Rivian RIVN.O and GMC were the only two U.S.-based brands to be placed among the bottom five in the report.

(Reporting by Abhinav Parmar)

((Abhinav.Parmar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA
F
GM
RIVN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.