Electrification of Automotive Industry Poised to Create Exponential Growth

Supply chain issues are having huge impacts across broad sectors of the global economy, but few are feeling it as tightly as the automotive industry, which is facing catastrophically short supplies of semiconductor chips on top of the generalized supply woes. It’s driving many auto makers to bring battery production back to their own countries in an effort to meet the demands of a rapidly growing market for electric vehicles.

Previously, there has been an inertia within the combustion engine side of manufacturing towards electric conversion and battery production, with most companies choosing to outsource the costly parts to other countries. Now, with the unreliability of delivery, the skyrocketing costs of shipping batteries that can weigh thousands of pounds, and the Biden administration encouraging making supply chains local, car manufacturers are looking at increasing local production of more parts, reported CNBC.

It is estimated that companies in the global electric vehicle industry will be investing $330 billion in the next five years, with roughly a third of that going towards battery production believes AlixPartners, an American consulting firm.

All plug-in vehicle sales only account for 4% of sales in the U.S. auto markets this year, but that number is expected to grow to 28% by 2030.

“There’s the rapid electrification that’s going to happen, plus the Covid-19 semiconductor shortage has really taught us that we need to do more than just rely on battery as a commodity,” said Arun Kumar, a managing director in the automotive and industrial practice at AlixPartners. “You’re going to see this accelerate even more, in our viewpoint, primarily because localization becomes an important factor, if you really think about producing batteries at scale.”

