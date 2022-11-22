US Markets

Electrification, demand for EVs drive metals usage in Europe, U.S. -Trafigura chief

November 22, 2022 — 09:12 pm EST

Written by Naveen Thukral and Muyu Xu for Reuters ->

Adds details and background

SINGAPORE, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Electrification and demand for electric vehicles (EVs) are resulting in higher offtake of metals, especially copper, in Europe and the United States, Jeremy Weir, executive chairman of Trafigura, told the FT Commodities Asia Summit on Wednesday.

Demand from Europe and the United States has become the key driver of global metal prices instead of China, he said.

Prices have previously been driven by China's demand, which takes up about half of the world's buying appetite for metals.

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral and Muyu Xu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Tom Hogue)

((muyu.xu@thomsonreuters.com; +65 9829 1075;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.