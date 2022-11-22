Electrification, demand for EVs drive metals usage in Europe, U.S. -Trafigura chief

Adds details and background

SINGAPORE, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Electrification and demand for electric vehicles (EVs) are resulting in higher offtake of metals, especially copper, in Europe and the United States, Jeremy Weir, executive chairman of Trafigura, told the FT Commodities Asia Summit on Wednesday.

Demand from Europe and the United States has become the key driver of global metal prices instead of China, he said.

Prices have previously been driven by China's demand, which takes up about half of the world's buying appetite for metals.

