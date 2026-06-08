Is Electrification Becoming GE Vernova's Most Valuable Business?

GE Vernova Inc.’s GEV Electrification segment is benefiting from several long-term trends, including accelerating electricity demand, industrial electrification, grid expansion and the rapid buildout of artificial intelligence data centers. These trends are driving substantial investment in transmission networks, substations, grid automation technologies and power conversion equipment.



The momentum was evident in the first quarter of 2026. Electrification orders increased 86% organically year over year to $7.1 billion, while revenues climbed 61%. Growth was broad-based across the segment's portfolio, including power transmission equipment, grid solutions and electrification technologies.



The Electrification segment's backlog exceeded $42 billion at the end of the first quarter, reflecting continued customer demand for transmission infrastructure and grid modernization projects. Utilities around the world are investing in new transmission capacity to connect power generation assets and improve grid reliability as electricity consumption continues to rise.



Profitability is improving alongside growth. Electrification EBITDA more than doubled from the prior-year period, while EBITDA margin expanded to 17.8% from 11.1% a year ago. The improvement reflects higher volumes, favorable pricing, improved project execution and a greater mix of higher-margin products and services.



GEV invested $0.4 billion in capital expenditures, including initiatives to expand production capacity in its Power and Electrification businesses. This investment is part of the company's commitment to deploy $6 billion between 2025 and 2028, including $1 billion from Prolec GE during the 2026-2028 period.



With demand strengthening across multiple end markets, the Electrification segment is becoming an increasingly important contributor to GE Vernova's growth and profitability profile.

Companies Benefiting From Electrification Trends

Alongside GE Vernova, several other companies positioned to benefit from rising electricity demand and power infrastructure investments are discussed below.



Eaton Corporation ETN continues to benefit from growing demand for electrical equipment, power management systems and data center infrastructure as utilities and industrial customers expand capacity.



NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE is investing heavily in transmission infrastructure, renewable generation and grid expansion projects to support growing electricity demand across its service territories and renewable energy business.

GEV Stock’s Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 EPS indicates an increase of 72.81% and that for 2027 EPS implies a decline of 20.27% year over year.



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GEV Stock Trading at a Premium

GEV is trading at a premium relative to the industry, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings of 33.48X compared with the industry average of 21.04X.



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GEV Stock’s Price Performance

In the past six months, the company’s shares have risen 49.3% compared with the industry’s 3% growth.



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GEV’s Zacks Rank

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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