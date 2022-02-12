Electricity production at Finland's new nuclear reactor delayed to March

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Electricity production at Finland's new Olkiluoto 3 nuclear reactor has now been delayed to March from late February, according to operator Teollisuuden Voima (TVO) [RIC:RIC:POHVOT.UL].

In a statement posted to its website, TVO said that regular electricity production at the reactor would start in July.

The delay in the start up of production has been caused by plant modifications and tests that are taking longer than previously announced.

Earlier this month, TVO had said that starting electricity production at the reactor had been pushed to the end of February from January, as the operator found that the plant's control functions needed to be modified.

Olkiluoto 3 was originally planned to be ready in 2009, and is the first to be started in Europe in nearly 15 years and in Finland in more than four decades.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

