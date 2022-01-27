Electricity production at Finland's long-delayed OL3 reactor pushed back

HELSINKI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Electricity production at Finland's much delayed Olkiluoto 3 nuclear reactor has been pushed back by a day to Feb. 1, operator Teollisuuden Voima POHVOT.UL (TVO) said in a statement late on Wednesday.

TVO has been pushing back the electricity production start date, once slated for Jan. 22, since an automatic trip shut down test production on Jan. 14.

Currently the reactor is estimated to operate at 25% of its total capacity when it is connected to the grid at the beginning of February, and reach total capacity of 1.6 gigawatts in June.

TVO's Olkiluoto 3, a joint venture of Finnish utility Fortum FORTUM.HE and a consortium of smaller energy and forestry companies, will be Finland's first new nuclear facility in four decades.

It was meant to be finished in 2009 but the project has been beset by technological setbacks that drove TVO and its partners, France's Areva and Germany's Siemens SIEGn.DE, into a lengthy legal battle over compensation.

(Reporting by Essi Lehto; Editing by Jan Harvey)

