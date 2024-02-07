News & Insights

Electrical workers to strike at Finnish nuclear and hydro plants Feb. 14-16

Credit: REUTERS/LEHTIKUVA

February 07, 2024 — 04:28 am EST

Written by Essi Lehto for Reuters ->

Adds reason for strikes, affected plants, background

HELSINKI, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Unionised electrical workers will go on strike at Finnish nuclear and hydroelectric power plants on Feb. 14-16 to protest against the right-wing government's planned labour reforms, the electrical workers' union said in a statement on Wednesday.

The strikes will take place at Fortum's Loviisa nuclear plant on Wednesday, TVO's Olkiluoto nuclear plant on Thursday and at Kemijoki's, Pohjolan Voima's, Tornionlaakson Voima's and Fortum's hydro power plants on Friday, the union said.

Finnish labour unions have protested against government plans to favour local work agreements over centralised accords, limit the right to strike, make it easier to terminate work contracts and cut unemployment benefits.

(Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Andrew Heavens)

((essi.lehto@thomsonreuters.com; +358505412375;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.