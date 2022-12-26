Markets
TSLA

Electric Vehicles Will Be a Trillion-Dollar Industry. 3 Things Investors Need to Know

December 26, 2022 — 05:02 am EST

Written by Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe for The Motley Fool ->

Electric vehicles are taking the automotive world by storm, and many start-ups want a piece of that trillion-dollar pie. The challenge will be making money in a notoriously unprofitable industry. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe break down what investors need to understand before investing in any company looking to make its mark in electric vehicles, such as NIO (NYSE: NIO), Lucid Motors (NASDAQ: LCID), Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN), or even the EV leader, Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA).

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Dec. 13, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 27, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Tesla
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Tesla wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2022

Jason Hall has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Tyler Crowe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nio and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policyJason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA
NIO
LCID
RIVN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.