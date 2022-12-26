Electric Vehicles Will Be a Trillion-Dollar Industry. 3 Things Investors Need to Know

Electric vehicles are taking the automotive world by storm, and many start-ups want a piece of that trillion-dollar pie. The challenge will be making money in a notoriously unprofitable industry. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe break down what investors need to understand before investing in any company looking to make its mark in electric vehicles, such as NIO (NYSE: NIO), Lucid Motors (NASDAQ: LCID), Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN), or even the EV leader, Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA).

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Dec. 13, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 27, 2022.

