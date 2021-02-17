Electric Vehicles (EVs): Old Dogs Can Learn New Tricks

Chances are, you are an investor who understands that major disruption is about to occur in several areas of the economy and are looking to profit from the change. When thinking about this, we tend to look at new, innovative, and/or disruptive companies emerging at the vanguard of these changes.

What we often forget, however, is that old dogs can learn new tricks. Established companies can adopt new technology and leverage existing market position to give them, not some young upstart, most of the benefits of whatever change is underway.

The electric vehicle (EV) space is a case in point.

Tesla (TSLA), for example, has done an amazing job establishing itself as the market leader in EVs in the U.S., but as that market develops, it looks increasingly like their competition will not come from small copycats, but from unlikely sources. For example, legacy auto company GM (GM) announced their intention of having thirty electric models available by 2025 and of offering only EVs by 2030. As they pursue that goal, their existing manufacturing capacity, sales and delivery networks will give them an obvious advantage in timing and logistics over a lot of the smaller, sexier EV companies that are garnering so much attention.

The same dynamic exists in the market for electric commercial trucks, although in that space, the big boys are even further along in the process relative to their hyped-up rivals.

PACCAR Inc. (PCAR), the maker of the iconic Peterbilt and DAF trucks, is a case in point. They will begin production of their electric trucks as soon as next quarter and are already taking orders for their new Peterbilt 579EV here in the U.S. They also have a host of other projects in the pipeline. PACCAR is not some massively leveraged startup with a dream. This is an established company with a sales and distribution network and massive production capacity. Investors won’t be peering far into the future looking for a hint of profit and worrying about a capital raise in the meantime. They will simply be trying to calculate by how much the company can increase its $2.6 billion in EBITDA and over $10 billion in free cash flow from the last year.

And that could be a big number. The move to EVs, hastened by regulations here and in Europe, where the DAF brand is dominant, will prompt a massive cycle of new truck buying. That is why so much attention is being given to some companies entering the market but, in the rush to get involved, investors may be overlooking one of the biggest potential beneficiaries of that trend.

If you look at the chart, it is obvious that PCAR isn’t "cheap" on an absolute basis. The stock is up around 100% from its March low and shows 52-week gains of over 30%, nearly double those of the S&P. Even after that move, though, PCAR is trading at around 17.5x forward earnings. By comparison, TSLA’s forward P/E is just over 190. Obviously, PCAR has a lot of potential upside if they can execute on their plans, and they have a long history of doing just that.

I completely understand the desire to get involved with dynamic new companies that talk about disrupting established industries. That is often what successful long-term investing is about -- identifying a trend and getting in front of it.

It’s just that not all market leaders in those industries simply sit back and wait to get overtaken. Some embrace change and use their position to turn it into a positive for themselves. That is what PACCAR is doing right now, and they can benefit from the changes being wrought just as much as, if not more than, hyped-up disruptors.

Do you want more of Martin? If you are familiar with Martin’s work, you will know that he brings a unique perspective to markets and actionable ideas based on that perspective. In addition to writing here, Martin also writes a free weekly newsletter with in-depth analysis and trade ideas focused on just one currently underperforming sector. To find out more and sign up for the free newsletter, just click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.