Electric vehicle startup Rivian adds $2.65 bln investment led by T. Rowe Price

DETROIT, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Electric vehicle startup Rivian, which is backed by Amazon AMZN.O and Ford Motor F.N and aims to put an electric pickup and SUV in production this year, said on Tuesday it boosted its war chest further with a $2.65-billion investment round led by T. Rowe Price TROW.O.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman)

((benjamin.klayman@thomsonreuters.com; 313-600-2277; Reuters Messaging: benjamin.klayman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.