Electric vehicle startup Rivian adds $2.65 bln investment led by T. Rowe Price

Ben Klayman Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/NATHAN FRANDINO

DETROIT, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Electric vehicle startup Rivian, which is backed by Amazon AMZN.O and Ford Motor F.N and aims to put an electric pickup and SUV in production this year, said on Tuesday it boosted its war chest further with a $2.65-billion investment round led by T. Rowe Price TROW.O.

