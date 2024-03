March 13 (Reuters) - Electric-vehicle startup Fisker FSR.N has hired restructuring advisers to assist with a possible bankruptcy filing, Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

((JaiveerSingh.Shekhawat@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.