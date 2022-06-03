Electric Vehicle News Update – June 2022

The electric vehicle (EV) space is constantly changing, powered by developments, innovations, and policy shifts worldwide. This news update brought to you by Ideal Power offers a round-up of just some of the most eye-catching headlines around electric vehicles and the market opportunities associated with them.

This month, we’re taking a look at developments from multiple major auto manufacturers, from new model releases to price reductions, as well as burgeoning support for the European Union’s plan to ban internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles by 2035 — even from some seemingly unlikely sources. Finally, the U.S. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) offered some insight into a $5 billion plan to electrify the nation’s school buses.

Chevrolet slashes price for Chevy Bolt despite supply chain woes

A common refrain plaguing the EV industry has long been that the prohibitive cost of electric vehicles prevents mass adoption, but that may be changing. Even in an inflationary environment where much-needed precious metals and components are expensive and supply chains are more sluggish than ever, General Motors (GM) has found a way to reduce the costs of two of its most popular EVs.

The company announced on June 1 that the 2023 model of the Chevy Bolt EV would cost $26,595, a reduction of $5,900 compared to the 2022 model year. Additionally, the company said it would cut the price on the Bolt EUV, an electric utility vehicle, by $6,300 compared to last year, reducing the cost of the vehicle to $28,195. While not all auto manufacturers have yet released pricing for 2023, the Bolt EV is expected to be the least expensive electric vehicle on the market in the U.S. as a result of the move.

The price cuts also come at a time when other manufacturers are raising their prices due to increased costs of materials and components. While Chevy also maintains more expensive EV models that employ more innovative technology, Chevrolet spokesman Shad Balch told CNBC the company believes the price decrease would make it more competitive in the EV space.

Buick to go 100% electric by 2030; unveils Wildcat

Another GM company, Buick, announced it would no longer offer ICE vehicles in North America by 2030, as it revealed a new EV model called the Buick Wildcat. That would place Buick alongside Cadillac as the first of the GM brands to reach the goal of 100% EVs — General Motors has said in the past it is targeting that goal across all its brands by 2035.

As for the Wildcat, the car is an attempt to reinvent Buick – which is more than a century old – as a forward-thinking company of the future. Its sleek, almost science-fiction style design is intended to evoke this notion of progress into an electric-powered future, according to the company.

“The best way to change persona is through design language and through messaging, and I think that the sophistication of this new design language is going to be one of the fastest ways to get more people thinking about this,” Buick marketing manager Rob Peterson told CNBC. “We won’t miss this opportunity.”

Ford lends support to EU plan to ban ICE vehicles by 2035

Ford joined 27 other European auto manufacturers in supporting calls for the EU to ban all gas-powered vehicles by 2035 as part of the goal to reduce net emissions to 0 by 2050. The announcement came as Ford plans to unveil nine models of EVs to the European market by 2024.

"At Ford in Europe, we believe that freedom of movement goes hand-in-hand with caring for our planet and each other," Stuart Rowley, chair of Ford of Europe, said in a statement. "That’s why we are targeting all Ford vehicles to be zero-emission by 2035. To successfully achieve this, EU policymakers must also establish mandatory national targets for a seamless electric charging infrastructure that lives up to the growing demand for electric vehicles."

Despite the growing support for the measure, the ICE ban is far from a done deal. Member nations like Italy and Germany have raised issues that could augment the plan, such as carve outs for supercar manufacturers and considerations for the potential of biofuels in ICEs. It remains to be seen if the EU will adopt a complete ban of ICE vehicles by 2035 as the debate continues.

EPA outlines $5 billion school bus electrification program

In late May, the EPA launched the first tranche of $5 billion in funding for low- and zero-emission school buses over the next five years. The first $500 million installment was issued as part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, President Joseph Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The funding will be made available to applicant school districts and other organizations who apply between May 20 and August 19.

The EPA said it would prioritize those applications focused on replacing ICE buses and serving "high-need local education agencies, Tribal Schools, and rural areas.” According to the U.S. Public Interest Research Group, school buses are currently the largest form of public transportation and there are 480,000 on the road every day. However, less than 1% of school buses are electric, with most relying on diesel fuel — replacing them could cut about 8 million metric tons of carbon emissions annually.

Further, the EPA sees electric school buses as strong support for the broader electrical grid. With bidirectional charging, school buses could also deliver power to the grid when not in use, such as during the middle of the school day. The result, the EPA said, would be increased stability of the existing electrical grid and increased usage of renewable energy.

The EV industry keeps on moving

Despite the challenges posed by inflation and supply chain delays, the EV industry has continued to generate headlines, with auto manufacturers releasing new, affordable models and public agencies continuing their push towards an all-electric future. Though economic headwinds have prompted short-term cause for concern, the long-term outlook for the EV industry remains strong.

For investors, the market opportunity in electric vehicles remains immense. With more sales than ever slated for 2022 and a growing market expected to reach $1 trillion in value by 2026 (up from $260 billion in 2020), EVs are here to stay, especially as technological innovation strengthens the industry’s value propositions. While consumer spending increases, manufacturers target lower price points, and the federal government gets serious about expanding the electric vehicle grid, we could finally be witnessing electric vehicles preparing to go mainstream.

