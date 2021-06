June 24 (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle maker XPeng Inc XPEV.N said on Thursday it is looking to list its common shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as part of its global offering.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

