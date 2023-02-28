US Markets
TSLA

Electric vehicle maker Tesla to open office in Malaysia

Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

February 28, 2023 — 10:44 pm EST

Written by A. Ananthalakshmi for Reuters ->

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 (Reuters) - Malaysia on Wednesday said electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla Inc TSLA.O will open an office in the Southeast Asian country and establish a network of charging stations for its cars.

Tesla's application to import battery-run EVs into Malaysia has been approved, and the company will also open showrooms and services centres, Malaysia's trade ministry said in a statement.

The U.S. firm's presence in Malaysia is expected to create skilled jobs and increase participation of local companies in the Tesla ecosystem, the ministry said.

Malaysia did not say when Tesla would open an office.

Tesla, which is run by Elon Musk, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((ananthalakshmi.as@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @AnanthalakshmiA;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.