Electric vehicle maker Polestar to cut around 450 jobs globally

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

January 26, 2024 — 08:40 am EST

Written by Louise Breusch Rasmussen for Reuters ->

Adds reason for layoffs

COPENHAGEN, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Swedish electric vehicle maker Polestar Automotive Holding A4N1y.F, PSNY.O on Friday said it plans to cut around 450 jobs globally, about 15% of its total workforce, amid "challenging market conditions".

The company in November trimmed delivery forecasts and outlined a revised business plan, aiming for its cash flow to break even in 2025.

"As part of this business plan, we need to adjust the size of our business and operations. This involves reducing external spend and, regrettably, also our number of employees," a Polestar spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

