Electric-vehicle firm Rivian could seek $70 bln valuation in IPO- Bloomberg News

Adds update from Rivian, JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley

May 28 (Reuters) - Electric-truck startup Rivian Automotive Inc could target a valuation of about $70 billion in its potential public listing later this year, Bloomberg news reported on Friday.

Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O and Ford Motor Co F.N-backed Rivian had a valuation of $27.6 billion, Reuters reported in January, after a $2.65-billion investment round led by T. Rowe Price.

Rivian is working with advisers including Goldman Sachs Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Morgan Stanley on an initial public offering, Bloomberg news reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The news outlet in February reported the company could seek a valuation of about $50 billion.

Rivian, JPMorgan Chase andMorgan Stanley declined to comment on Bloomberg News' Friday report, andGoldman Sachs did not respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Rivian, which aims to compete with Tesla Inc TSLA.O, targets to start production of an electric-pickup and SUV this year.

