Electric vehicle firm Faraday Future to go public through $3.4 bln SPAC deal

Credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Electric vehicle maker Faraday Future has agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check firm Property Solutions Acquisition Corp PSAC.O in a deal valuing the combined entity at $3.4 billion, the companies said on Thursday.

