Electric Vehicle Capable Of Mining Bitcoin Announced

Daymak is accepting pre-orders for the car, which will be capable of mining bitcoin utilizing solar technology.

The Daymak Spiritus will be the first automobile capable of mining bitcoin, according to a news release by the automaker.

The patent pending technology would be the first of its kind, marking a major milestone in the innovation surrounding the bitcoin mining industry.

“Every Spiritus vehicle will be a node on the Blockchain, and will include Daymak Nebula Miner and Nebula Wallet,” states the release. The combination of technological advancement in the automobile, renewable energy, and bitcoin is an absolute testament to the extraordinary pace at which we are developing.

The release reads, “We envision a future where your highway tolls, your parking, and your drive-thru order will be paid directly on the fly with crypto.”

I personally believe that this is an admirable vision for the future, and is extremely bullish in terms of the level of innovation we can expect to see from the industry going forward. With a slight chagrin, we can look back at this previous post on Bitcoin Magazine, titled “What Does The Future Of Energy HODL,” an essay on the potential for Tesla to utilize its own renewable energy to mine bitcoin, and see that another automaker entirely has taken on this mission.

What is curious to ponder is whether or not other automakers will begin to feel pressure to implement this technology themselves, as those who become customers of bitcoin-mining capable vehicles literally profit from ownership. This breakthrough is a prime example of the incentive structures bitcoin presents, and is a perfect example of a response to energy fear, uncertainty and doubt.

