Electric Vehicle and Autonomy Stocks Collapsed This Week

The slowdown in electric vehicle (EV) demand around the world hasn't been isolated to electric vehicle manufacturers. Suppliers across the industry are also seeing demand slow and that's exacerbating losses.

This week was one of the worst EV suppliers have seen. According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) have fallen as much as 25.8% this week, Luminar (NASDAQ: LAZR) dropped 34%, and Solid Power (NASDAQ: SLDP) was down 16.4% at its low. At 10 a.m. ET on Friday shares were down 25.4%, 29.9%, and 13.9% on the week.

Earnings hit EV stocks

There wasn't much good news from earnings reports for Blink, Luminar, or Solid Power. They all have different business models and products, but they're all impacted by the same trends.

Blink Charging said product revenue was up only 1.3% in the second quarter to $33.3 million and the company lost a whopping $20.1 million, or $0.20 per share.

Solid Power's revenue was only up slightly to $5.1 million and net loss was $22.3 million, or $0.13 per share. Management also lowered the revenue outlook to between $16 million and $20 million.

Luminar's revenue was up just 2% in the second quarter to $16.5 million, but that was down 22% sequentially. Net loss was $13.7 million. Like Solid Power, management said revenue will be in the mid $30 million range in 2025 rather than the second half of this year.

Financing gets desperate

On top of the losses, Luminar announced debtholders have agreed to restructure $422 million of convertible senior notes due 2026 in exchange for $274 million of convertible senior notes due 2030. Investors will also invest another $100 million into new non-convertible senior secured notes due 2028.

This will extend Luminar's runway, but it also shows just how desperate the company was for cash and debt relief. It's not clear when the company will get to profitability given the long lead time to get auto projects off the ground, so this is runway, but doesn't guarantee success.

The problem for each of these companies is their cash burn and lack of visibility to positive cash flow with their current balance sheets.

If EV demand and new technology launches are going to be slower than previously expected, a downward spiral may continue. Balance sheets are getting stretched and as stock prices fall it becomes harder to raise capital through debt or equity. It's an untenable situation without a sustainable business.

Stocks to avoid

I don't think there's any reason to jump into these stocks now. The market is only getting more competitive in EVs and autonomy and suppliers are getting squeezed as a result. I don't see that changing anytime soon and a downward spiral for these stocks and businesses may have already begun.

These companies provide promising technologies, but that doesn't mean they have good businesses. Investors are seeing that difference in the market's reactions to them this week.

Should you invest $1,000 in Solid Power right now?

Before you buy stock in Solid Power, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Solid Power wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $643,212!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 6, 2024

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.