Electric van maker Arrival misses quarterly production goal

By the end of the third quarter, Arrival said it had managed to build a "production verification vehicle" at its British "microfactory" in Bicester and would still deliver 20 vans to customers by the end of 2022 as previously announced.

Arrival still does not expect to book any revenue in 2022.

Like many within the auto industry, Arrival said it had experienced supply chain problems, including securing supplies of metal, and parts such as lights and wire harnesses.

Arrival said it still expected to generate revenue in 2023 and would need to raise capital for its second van microfactory in Charlotte, North Carolina, which will focus mostly on fulfilling an order from package delivery company UPS UPS.N for up to 10,000 vans.

(Reporting by Nick Carey Editing by Mark Potter)

