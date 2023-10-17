Electric truck maker Volta Trucks files for bankruptcy in Sweden

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Electric truck maker Volta Trucks said on Tuesday it has decided to file for bankruptcy proceedings in Sweden, after difficulties at suppliers made it hard for the startup to raise funds.

Volta, which is headquartered in Sweden and has operations in the United Kingdom, said the bankruptcy in August of electric vehicle parts supplier Proterra and uncertainty over its battery supplier had cut the number of trucks it was able to produce and made it hard to raise sufficient capital.

(Reporting by Nick Carey, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((nick.carey@thomsonreuters.com; +44 7385 414 954;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.