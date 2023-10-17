News & Insights

Electric truck maker Volta Trucks files for bankruptcy in Sweden

Credit: REUTERS/ANGELIKA WARMUTH

October 17, 2023 — 03:08 am EDT

Written by Nick Carey for Reuters ->

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Electric truck maker Volta Trucks said on Tuesday it has decided to file for bankruptcy proceedings in Sweden, after difficulties at suppliers made it hard for the startup to raise funds.

Volta, which is headquartered in Sweden and has operations in the United Kingdom, said the bankruptcy in August of electric vehicle parts supplier Proterra and uncertainty over its battery supplier had cut the number of trucks it was able to produce and made it hard to raise sufficient capital.

(Reporting by Nick Carey, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((nick.carey@thomsonreuters.com; +44 7385 414 954;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.