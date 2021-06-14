US Markets
Electric truck maker Lordstown Motors says CEO, CFO resign

Chavi Mehta Reuters
Subrat Patnaik Reuters
Lordstown Motors Corp said on Monday that Chief Executive Officer Steve Burns and Chief Financial Officer Julio Rodriguez have resigned, days after the electric truck maker warned that it had "substantial doubt" about its ability to continue as a going concern in the next year.

June 14 (Reuters) - Lordstown Motors Corp RIDE.O said on Monday that Chief Executive Officer Steve Burns and Chief Financial Officer Julio Rodriguez have resigned, days after the electric truck maker warned that it had "substantial doubt" about its ability to continue as a going concern in the next year.

Lordstown said its lead independent director, Angela Strand, has been appointed executive chairwoman and would oversee the firm's transition until a permanent CEO is identified.

The company named Becky Roof as interim CFO effective immediately.

