Electric supercar maker Rimac to go public in 2022 - Manager Magazin

Porsche's Croatian partner Rimac will go public in 2022 and soon take over the luxury carmaker Bugatti, Manager Magazin reported on Wednesday.

The company is aiming for a valuation of around 5 billion euros ($6.06 billion), the magazine reported, citing sources close to the matter.

Together with Porsche, Rimac will soon also take over Bugatti, which will be brought into a joint venture with Rimac holding 55% and Porsche 45% of the shares, Manager Magazin reported.

Noone at Volkswagen or at Porsche was immediately available to comment on the report.

($1 = 0.8252 euros)

