Electric Royalties Secures Funds for Chilean Copper Mine

Electric Royalties Ltd. has drawn C$3,050,000 from its convertible credit facility to help finance the acquisition of a 0.75% Gross Revenue Royalty on the Punitaqui copper mine in Chile. The credit facility allows for conversion of the loan into shares at a specified rate, with a maximum interest rate of 12.5%.

