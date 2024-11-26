News & Insights

Stocks
ELECF

Electric Royalties Secures Funds for Chilean Copper Mine

November 26, 2024 — 08:12 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Electric Royalties (TSE:ELEC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Electric Royalties Ltd. has drawn C$3,050,000 from its convertible credit facility to help finance the acquisition of a 0.75% Gross Revenue Royalty on the Punitaqui copper mine in Chile. The credit facility allows for conversion of the loan into shares at a specified rate, with a maximum interest rate of 12.5%.

For further insights into TSE:ELEC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ELECF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.