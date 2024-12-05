News & Insights

Electric Royalties Announces Portfolio Advancements

December 05, 2024 — 08:08 am EST

Electric Royalties (TSE:ELEC) has released an update.

Electric Royalties Ltd. has announced significant progress across its diverse royalty portfolio, including advancements in projects related to copper, graphite, and vanadium. The company is seeing substantial developments at several projects, with potential future cash flows as these projects advance closer to mining and production stages.

