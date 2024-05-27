Electric Metals Reports Substantial Resource Upgrade

Nevada Silver (TSE:EML) has released an update.

Electric Metals (USA) Limited has reported a significant upgrade in the Mineral Resource Estimate for their Emily Manganese Project, reflecting a 20.9% increase in indicated resources and a remarkable 596.5% increase in inferred resources, with high grades of manganese confirmed. The project’s expansion is bolstered by new drilling results, with 29 new drill holes unveiling substantial high-grade manganese zones and a manganese recovery rate exceeding 95%. This positions the Emily Project as the highest grade manganese resource in North America, with potential for further exploration.

