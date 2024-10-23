Electric Metals Announces Major Stock Option Grant

Nevada Silver (TSE:EML) has released an update.

Electric Metals (USA) Limited has announced the grant of 7.5 million stock options to its directors and officers, with different vesting schedules and exercise prices. The company’s main project, the Emily Manganese Project in Minnesota, positions it as a key player in supplying high-purity manganese for North America’s electric vehicle battery market.

