News & Insights

Commodities
MSFT

Electric Hydrogen valued at $1 bln after latest funding round - source

October 03, 2023 — 03:14 pm EDT

Written by Jaiveer Shekhawat for Reuters ->

By Jaiveer Shekhawat

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Hydrogen technology startup Electric Hydrogen (EH2) was valued at $1 billion after a financing round, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, the company said it had raised $380 million in an oversubscribed series C financing round led by Fortescue, Fifth Wall and Energy Impact Partners.

The round also included investors BP Ventures, Oman Investment Authority, Temasek, Microsoft's MSFT.O Climate Innovation Fund and the United Airlines' Sustainable Flight Fund.

EH2 has raised over $600 million since it was founded in 2020, with investments from major heavyweights including Amazon AMZN.O and Honeywell HON.O.

Green hydrogen is touted as the clean-energy alternative to existing fossil fuels, and top corporates across the world are investing millions in an attempt to decarbonize their operations, fleets and factories.

"We're here to replace natural gas and coal with renewable green hydrogen. To address the global climate challenge, we need new technologies that help critical industries reduce their emissions," EH2 CEO and co-founder Raffi Garabedian said.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((JaiveerSingh.Shekhawat@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT
AMZN
HON
UAL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.