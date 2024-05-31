Electric Guitar PLC Stabilizes Share Count

Electric Guitar PLC (GB:ELEG) has released an update.

Electric Guitar PLC, a digital marketing and advertising company specializing in first-party data solutions, has announced an unchanged total of 223,833,289 ordinary shares in circulation, all with equal voting rights, and none held in treasury. This information is crucial for shareholders who need to disclose changes in their holdings as per regulatory requirements. The company has recently shifted focus to acquiring businesses that enhance marketers’ ability to leverage first-party data, highlighting the acquisition of 3radical Limited, a firm known for its interactive digital experience platform.

