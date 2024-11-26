Electric Guitar PLC Halts Trading Amid Financial Uncertainty

Electric Guitar PLC (GB:ELEG) has released an update.
Electric Guitar PLC has suspended trading of its shares on AIM following the unexpected termination of a significant investment deal, prompting the company to seek advice from insolvency practitioners. This move comes amid efforts to reassess its financial position and explore future options. Investors are advised to stay tuned for further updates.
