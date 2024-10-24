News & Insights

Electric Guitar PLC Gains Shareholder Support, Advances Data Strategy

October 24, 2024

Electric Guitar PLC (GB:ELEG) has released an update.

Electric Guitar PLC announced the successful passing of all resolutions at its recent Annual General Meeting, reflecting strong shareholder support. The company continues to focus on enhancing its first-party data solutions strategy in the digital marketing and advertising sectors. With strategic acquisitions and collaborations, Electric Guitar aims to set industry standards in leveraging first-party data.

