US Markets
TSLA

Electric-car makers should rethink raw material supply chains -RBC

Contributor
Aniruddha Ghosh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BOBBY YIP

Electric-car makers may have to rethink how they source raw materials as the surge in commodity prices due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine puts pressure on their profit margins, analysts at RBC wrote in a note on Monday.

March 14 (Reuters) - Electric-car makers may have to rethink how they source raw materials as the surge in commodity prices due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine puts pressure on their profit margins, analysts at RBC wrote in a note on Monday.

Prices of everything from oil to metals such as nickel and palladium used in electric vehicle manufacturing have soared as the crisis in Ukraine escalated.

"Just turning on the lights in the plant and transportation of goods cost more now and is a margin pressure," RBC analyst Joseph Spak wrote in the note.

A sustained increase in raw material prices rather than a short-term shock can become an issue for automakers, especially as many have limited ability to implement further price hikes, according to the note.

"Either way, the lesson for autos is to re-think value chains, especially as the industry moves to battery electric vehicles," Spak wrote, noting the recent jump in nickel prices could translate to a $1,000-$2,000 increase in the cost of a battery pack for an electric-car maker.

A variety of input prices, including for lithium, nickel, cobalt and copper, could move "a lot" in the next few years due to mismatches in demand and supply, he added.

Even electric vehicle leader Tesla TSLA.O is seeing "significant" inflation for raw materials and logistics, its Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Sunday.

(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Aniruddha.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com; 91 83 83 81 2416;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA PLUG MTOR AXL DAN VC GM GNTX HOG APTV STLA ADNT ST PII VNE F FSR RIDE TEN BC LEA TEL BWA APH ALV

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular