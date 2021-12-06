Electric-car maker Lucid receives subpoena from U.S. SEC

Adds background, details from filing

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Lucid Group Inc LCID.O has received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission seeking documents related to a probe on its blank-check deal, the Luxury electric-car maker said on Monday, seeking its shares down nearly 8%.

"The investigation appears to concern the business combination between the Company (Churchill Capital Corp. IV) and Atieva Inc and certain projections and statements," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The deal, which was completed earlier this year, was with veteran dealmaker Michael Klein's blank-check acquisition firm.

It was one of the biggest in a string of deals by electric vehicle makers such as Nikola Corp NKLA.O and Fisker Inc that have gone public by combining with special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs).

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Arun Koyyur)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.