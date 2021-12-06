US Markets
Electric-car maker Lucid receives subpoena from U.S. SEC

Credit: REUTERS/Hyunjoo Jin

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Lucid Group Inc LCID.O has received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission seeking documents related to a probe on its blank-check deal, the Luxury electric-car maker said on Monday, seeking its shares down nearly 8%.

"The investigation appears to concern the business combination between the Company (Churchill Capital Corp. IV) and Atieva Inc and certain projections and statements," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The deal, which was completed earlier this year, was with veteran dealmaker Michael Klein's blank-check acquisition firm.

It was one of the biggest in a string of deals by electric vehicle makers such as Nikola Corp NKLA.O and Fisker Inc that have gone public by combining with special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs).

