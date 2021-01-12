Electric bus maker Proterra to go public through $1.6 bln SPAC deal

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Proterra Inc said on Tuesday it has agreed to go public through a merger with ArcLight Clean Transition Corp ACTC.O, valuing the U.S. electric bus manufacturer at $1.6 billion, including debt.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((sohini.podder@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.