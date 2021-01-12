US Markets
Electric bus maker Proterra to go public through $1.6 bln SPAC deal

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Proterra Inc said on Tuesday it has agreed to go public through a merger with ArcLight Clean Transition Corp ACTC.O, valuing the U.S. electric bus manufacturer at $1.6 billion, including debt.

